Silva demands away improvement from Hull

Marco Silva hopes to spark a revival in Hull City's away fortunes when the Premier League strugglers travel to Everton on Saturday.

The Tigers clambered to within a point of safety by beating Swansea City 2-1 at the KCOM Stadium last weekend, their fifth win in six home games under the Portuguese.

Silva is yet to taste victory away from Humberside, however, and City have lost 11 of their last 12 away games in all competitions - the only bright spot a 0-0 draw against Manchester United in February.

A trip to Everton is daunting enough without that run; Ronald Koeman's men have won their last five in the league at Goodison Park, keeping four clean sheets and scoring 18 goals, but Silva has little time to waste with 10 fixtures remaining to keep the Tigers up.

"Of course we do need to improve our performance away," said Silva.

| All smiles from Abel Hernández! March 16, 2017

"It is not possible that we play this as two competitions – one at home and one away. It is normal that teams feel more comfortable playing at home, but we have to improve our away performances and results.

"In some games away from home we have shown progress, but the results haven't been good with only one good result at Manchester United recently. The other away results for me haven't been good and our last away performance at Leicester was not the best.

"Our home form recently has been good. We have achieved results and because of that, our confidence is good.

"Away from home, we have had some good performances but we haven't achieved results and of course we have to change this situation as soon as possible.

"We have 10 games left, five at home and five away from home. We need to take points away from home as well as at home."

Silva welcomes Markus Henriksen back from a shoulder injury for the trip to Goodison Park, but the game comes too soon for Evandro (calf) and last week's two-goal hero Oumar Niasse is ineligible to face his parent club.