Silva flattered by Man United reports

Recently, frailties in the Red Devils’ defence have emerged, with the long-term absence of Rio Ferdinand an ongoing concern.

Sir Alex Ferguson has been unable to consistently rely on his England international centre-back for most of the season, and this is believed to have led him to look for a possible replacement.

Currently part of the AC Milan side leading the chase for the Serie A title, Silva is regarded as one of the top defenders in Europe and has been the subject of interest from Manchester City and Chelsea in the past.

Speaking to Gazzatta Dello Sport, Silva admitted that the interest from the Old Trafford outfit was flattering.

"It's great to have my name linked with a club like Manchester United, which currently is one of the landmarks of European football," he said.

However, the 26-year-old was quick to reiterate that his mind is principally focused on winning Milan’s first Serie A title since 2004.

"Without doubt, I am having a very good career and hope to continue progressing. But at the moment I will not stop thinking about the Italian Championship, which has become an obsession for me."

Silva and Gary Cahill of Bolton Wanderers are amongst a number of top defenders to be linked with a move to Old Trafford.

By Killian Woods