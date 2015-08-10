Silva pens Monaco extension

Monaco midfielder Bernardo Silva has penned a one-year contract extension, tying him to the club until 2020.

The Portugal international moved to the Stade Louis II on an initial loan deal from Benfica ahead of the 2014-15 season, before making the switch permanent in the January transfer window.

Silva has scored 11 goals in 46 appearances for the Ligue 1 club, and he spoke of his delight at the new deal.

"I am very happy to extend my contract with Monaco because it's the club that allowed me to show my worth and to discover the UEFA Champions League," he told the club's official website.

"It is a very special day for me. I hope to help the team be as competitive as possible and achieve its objectives."