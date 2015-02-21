Silva the Premier League's best, says Dzeko

Silva and Dzeko were highly influential as City cruised to a 5-0 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday to capitalise on leaders Chelsea's surprise draw with Burnley earlier in the day.

It was Silva who laid on Dzeko's first-half goal with a sublime lofted pass and the Spain international went on to score twice himself early in the second period, before being withdrawn ahead of Tuesday's UEFA Champions League tie against Barcelona.

Invited to comment on the quality of Silva's assist, Dzeko told Sky Sports: "The pass from David was first-class ... and for me he is the best player in the Premier League.

"To have him here with us is an amazing thing, because with David you can always score goals."

City, who came from behind late in the season to claim each of their two Premier League titles to date, now trail Chelsea by five points with 12 rounds of matches remaining.

Saturday's thrashing of Newcastle followed a 4-1 win at Stoke City and Dzeko is confident his side can still defend their crown.

"Definitely we can. Maybe people think five points is a lot but if we can continue to play like today and the last game against Stoke we can definitely catch them [Chelsea]," added the striker.

"It was good for us to come into the game knowing that if we can win we can reduce the points [gap].

"We played an amazing game. The fans enjoyed this game and I did too."

Dzeko was preferred in attack to January signing Wilfried Bony, available for the first time following his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations, and the Bosnian played down the additional competition he now faces for a place in Manuel Pellegrini's starting XI.

"I think we are all playing for one team and I don't see him [Bony] as competition for me," said Dzeko.

"We all try to get results for Man City and he is very welcome. He will definitely bring much more to our team."