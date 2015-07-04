Silva vows to fight for Madrid place

Lucas Silva intends to fight for his place at Real Madrid next season despite a host of clubs reported to be interested in the Brazilian midfielder.

Porto, Fiorentina and Sevilla are all said to be keen on acquiring his services for the upcoming season, however Silva is more than happy in Madrid.

The 22-year-old has competition from Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Asier Illarramendi in the centre of midfield, but he is determined to force his way into Rafael Benitez's plans.

"I'm only thinking about staying at Real, getting more playing time and finding my place in the team," he told Marca.

"They [Porto, Sevilla and Fiorentina] are big clubs and I'm happy that they're interested in me because it means I did something good in the past or in my games for Real Madrid.

"I was a little surprised by the stature of Madrid when I arrived, but I felt very good and comfortable in relation to the dressing room, players, fans and [Carlo] Ancelotti.

"I felt confident and got games and minutes when I arrived but stopped playing due to the decisions of the coach. Still, I was pleased with how I played when I did."

Silva only arrived in the Spanish capital from Cruzeiro in January, and went on to make nine appearances.