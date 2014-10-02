Simeone delighted with Atletico performance

Arda Turan's 74th-minute goal saw Atletico to the UEFA Champions League win as every team in Group A finished matchday two on three points.

The defending La Liga champions have made a bright start to the campaign and sit third in the league.

Coming off a 4-0 win over Sevilla, Simeone said Atletico had produced the types of performances he liked.

"I think in these last two games we have shown tremendous consistency in our game. We have been more aggressive and haven't been allowing our rivals any space," he said.

"This has made us more consistent. If I'm present or not, I don't think it is determining. It is determining when it comes to our way of competing and the commitment we are showing in this start of the season."

Simeone's introduction of Antoine Griezmann in the 53rd minute and decision to move the Frenchman forward proved decisive.

The Argentine said he switched from a 4-5-1 to 4-4-2 formation to give his team more opportunities to score.

"As the minutes passed in the second half, and Juventus started playing better, that's when we changed," Simeone said.

"Griezmann went up, and we started playing a 4-4-2. And I think the game opened up.

"The game was for the team who could hit then, and we did. And after that everything went our way."