Simeone keen on signing up La Real's Griezmann

Griezmann was part of the France squad that reached the quarter-finals of this year's World Cup, earning a place in Didier Deschamps' party after scoring 16 goals in 35 La Liga matches for Sociedad last term.

His performances last season, and at the World Cup, have reportedly attracted attention from a number of clubs around Europe, and Atletico coach Simeone believes the 23-year-old would prove a useful addition as the Madrid club aim to defend their Liga crown.

"He's a very good player and is fast," said the Argentinian.

"He could give us more attacking options. But there has been talk about a lot of players.

"We are starting out. We need a lot of players to be able to make up a full team to see out the whole year. We are working with the lads that we have got.

"For now, it's looking good. The players that will continue in the group all this year are working very well.

"We hope to have all the players at our disposal."