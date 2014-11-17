Simeone not interested in leaving Atletico Madrid

Simeone took over at the Vicente Calderon in December 2011 and has brought much success to Atleti, who won La Liga for the first time since 1996 last season.

The Argentinian also guided Atleti to the Champions League final, where they suffered a 4-1 extra-time loss to city rivals Real Madrid, in 2013-14 and has previously led them to glory in the Copa del Rey, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Super Cup.

But his exploits have understandably brought about speculation of interest from other clubs, with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain among those said to be eager to lure him away.

However, the 44-year-old is adamant he is enjoying life at Atleti and is keen to discover how far he can take a team that currently sits fourth in the Spanish top flight, four points adrift of leaders Real.

"I feel very good at Atletico," Simeone told Marca. "I always want to continue improving, I'm never satisfied.

"I don't know what the limit of this team is. I will continue looking."

Atleti resume domestic action on Saturday when they host a Malaga team enjoying a five-game winning streak