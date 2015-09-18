Simeone open to Martinez, Torres partnership

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone says a forward pairing of Jackson Martinez and Fernando Torres is a possibility ahead of Saturday's clash with Eibar.

Simeone has paired both Torres and close-season signing Martinez with Antoine Griezmann in Atletico's three La Liga outings this term, with his side picking up six points prior to defeat to Barcelona.

Luciano Vietto and Martinez led the line for Atleti in their midweek Champions League victory over Galatasaray, with Simeone open to the prospect of shuffling his pack for the weekend.

"Of course it is possible that we could play with Jackson and Torres," explained the Argentinian.

"They are two different forwards. One is more positional, the other faster. One left-footed, the other right-footed. Certainly, they are compatible.

"The team is growing into their football. Jackson and Vietto are sure that they are doing better.

"Gabi is fine. Oliver [Torres] also. Alongside Fernando we have plenty of internal competition.

"You try to balance the needs of the players, but by the fourth round they will all have played except [Miguel Angel] Moya, [Stefan] Savic, Lucas [Hernandez] and Thomas [Partey].

"I have a competitive squad and it is that competition that will make us better."