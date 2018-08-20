Simeone pleased with draw after rigours of Super Cup

Digeo Simeone was pleased with the performance of his Atletico Madrid players in a 1-1 draw with Valencia after their UEFA Super Cup exertions.

Atletico triumphed 4-2 after extra time over city rivals Real Madrid in Tallinn last week but could not make a winning start to their LaLiga campaign at Mestalla.

Angel Correa gave the visitors a first-half lead on Monday but Valencia grew into the game and netted an equaliser through Rodrigo Moreno early in the second period.

Valencia looked the more likely to find a winner in the closing stages but Simeone saw plenty to be proud of in his side's performance.

| PRESS CONFERENCE gave his thoughts on August 20, 2018

"After 120 minutes of hard work, the boys responded well in a tough stadium," he said.

"All of our matches against Valencia are like this. We're very similar teams.

"I think both of us tried to win the match with our subs."

Discussing his opposite number, Simeone added: "Marcelino is a great coach.

"To get a point here in Valencia isn't easy. We tried to seize control of the match and we're leaving with a draw."