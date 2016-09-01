Simpson handed new three-year Leicester deal

Danny Simpson has become the latest member of Leicester City's Premier League title-winning squad to sign a contract extension, a new deal tying him to the club until 2019.

After joining Leicester from QPR in 2014, right-back Simpson has become a key part of the squad and has made 50 appearances in all competitions.

The 29-year-old's renewal follows fresh deals signed by integral members of the team from last season's sensational league triumph like Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez, Kasper Schmeichel and Marc Alrbighton.

Simpson told LCFC TV: "I'm over the moon. I've been here two years now and the club is going places, I've said [that] all last season. The group that we've got here is so close and the manager [Claudio Ranieri] since he's come has helped me so much and still is helping me improve as a player.

"It's not just the players and coaches, but the whole club. Everyone is just so close and it's a special feeling. I'm happy that I'm staying here for another three years.

SIGNED: is the latest star to commit to a new Foxes contract! September 1, 2016

"I came here two years ago and it's always difficult coming to a new club. It took me a while to get my debut and get a few games but that was just because of the competition. I managed to get a run of a few games and the end of that first season, we survived.

"I think that has helped us a lot for the next season, because we knew what it meant to play in the Premier League. A new manager, Claudio, came in and you obviously don't know whether you're going to be playing. I was given the chance to play and perform and I felt I did that.

"It's just a buzz and I feel like in the last few games we've looked more like we did last season. We're loving every second of it and just enjoying it, and even though we are the champions, it's not changed anything in the dressing room and at the training ground."

Simpson began his career at Manchester United and has also spent spells at Royal Antwerp, Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United.

Leicester also announced the signing of Republic of Ireland youth international Dylan Watts from University College Dublin for an undisclosed fee on Thursday, though he will join the development squad.