Sinclair hits hat-trick in Villa draw

Scott Sinclair scored a hat-trick as Aston Villa were frustrated by a late Nottingham Forest fightback in Saturday's 3-3 friendly draw at the City Ground.

The former Manchester City forward is preparing for his first full season at Villa Park and sent his side in level at the break following Dexter Blackstock's first-minute opener.

Debutant Jordan Veretout was introduced at the break following his arrival from Nantes on Friday while fellow substitute Joe Cole set up Sinclair for Villa's second before the hour.

It became 3-1 soon after when Sinclair found the top corner from distance to set Villa on course for victory in their final pre-season friendly before kicking off their Premier League campaign against Bournemouth.

However, Henri Lansbury found the bottom corner with a long-range effort nine minutes from time before Kelvin Wilson levelled at the death.

A smart finish from inside the area ensured Dougie Freedman's side a creditable draw ahead of their Championship opener against Brighton and Hove Albion on Friday.