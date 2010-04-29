Singapore casts net wide for cup entrants

South Melbourne, Hong Kong's Kitchee SC, 2009 runners-up Bangkok Glass and Cambodia's Phnom Penh Crown will join 12 S.League clubs in Saturday's draw for the event which kicks off on May 24.

The 2010 tournament is the 13th edition of the Singapore Cup and the champions are rewarded with a place in the regional AFC Cup.

Singapore's Geylang United won last year's final 1-0.