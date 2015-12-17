Sion plan January move for Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho's illustrious career could take him to Switzerland, with Sion looking to sign the Brazilian veteran.

A two-time FIFA World Player of the Year, Ronaldinho is a free agent following his Fluminense departure in September.

Ronaldinho, 36, had only spent three months at the Brazilian Serie A club before parting ways.

Now Sion are among the teams chasing Ronaldinho's signatures.

"Ronaldinho is definitely an interesting option," Sion general director Marco Degennaro told Blick.

"We will look into the possibility of signing him at the start of the year."

Degennaro added: "We will definitely do something in the transfer market in January because we are still playing in three competitions.

"We want to keep all of our players and bring in two or three fresh faces."

Ronaldinho has not played in Europe since leaving AC Milan in 2011.