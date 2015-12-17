Sirigu open to PSG exit

Salvatore Sirigu has voiced his frustration with his lack of playing time at Paris Saint-Germain and is ready to leave the club in the January transfer window.

The Italian goalkeeper has lost his starting berth at the Ligue 1 champions to Kevin Trapp and has made just two appearances in all competitions so far this campaign.

He has recently been linked with clubs such as Roma and AC Milan and he has now made it clear he would be open to a return to Serie A.

"You are never happy when you are not playing," the 28-year-old told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"You have to take a lot of things into consideration when you are thinking about leaving a club like PSG, but a transfer in January is an option.

"I have no problem staying here, but I would consider any offer. My agent will deal with my situation."

Sirigu has a contract with the reigning Ligue 1 champions until June 2018.

He previously wore the jerseys of Palermo, Cremonese and Ancona.