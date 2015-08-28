Sissoko in contention to face Arsenal

Moussa Sissoko could feature for Newcastle United against Arsenal following a swift recovery from a groin injury, head coach Steve McClaren has revealed.

Sissoko missed Newcastle's 0-0 Premier League draw at Manchester United last Saturday and Tuesday's 4-1 League Cup second round success against Northampton Town.

Newcastle next welcome Arsenal to St James' Park seeking a maiden league victory of the campaign over a team they have not fared well against in recent times.

The Tyneside club have not beaten Arsenal since 2010, with their last home triumph over Arsene Wenger's men coming in 2005.

But their hopes of ending that run have been boosted by Sissoko's progress.

McClaren said: "We thought Moussa would have no chance but he has healed well. Is he ready? We will have to decide tomorrow.

"On Saturday, we need to repeat our performance from last weekend [against Manchester United]. We have to be compact and heroic, but better on the ball."

The thumping of Northampton was headlined by a fine performance from new signing Florian Thauvin, who marked his maiden start for Newcastle with a goal and three assists.

Asked about the French midfielder - signed for £12million from Marseille - McClaren added: "We thought Florian gave us a different dimension. The squad is coming together very well."