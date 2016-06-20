Sissoko saw 'beautiful things' against Switzerland

Moussa Sissoko believes he saw "beautiful things" in France's draw against Switzerland on Sunday despite not finding the back of the net.

While the Euro 2016 hosts went out in search of the win, a 0-0 draw was enough to seal top spot in Group A.

Sissoko was given his first start of the tournament and put in a solid shift alongside Paul Pogba and Yohan Cabaye.

The Newcastle United man said he was satisfied with the result, especially on a below-par playing surface at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille.

"We knew it was going to be complicated [against Switzerland], especially with the state of the ground," Sissoko said.

"Before the game we said we would do everything to get the three points but if this was not possible, it was necessary to ensure we got one to finish in first place.

"We did it, we are very satisfied. Now we will wait to see who we play [in the round of 16]."

The 26-year-old added: "I saw beautiful things. But we could not take too much risks with the state of the ground.

"It was difficult to play, especially with balls out the back. We tried to do the best we could."

As for the performance of Pogba, Sissoko said: "Many people expect a lot from him in relation to his status but for us, we know what he brings to the group, what he can do. We are happy about the Paul we have.

"He showed a lot of desire, he tried. Not everything worked but he it is on the right track. We'll need him, as well as the whole team."