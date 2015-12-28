Sissoko: We are not worried about Newcastle's table position

Newcastle United midfielder Moussa Sissoko said he is "not worried" about the club being in the relegation zone, and backed the side to start getting better results based on their recent form.

The club moved into the bottom three on Saturday following a last-gasp 1-0 defeat to Everton and a win for Swansea City over West Brom.

Sissoko, who has started 17 out of Newcastle's 18 Premier League games so far this season, has backed the side to climb up the table.

"We are not worried but this position is obviously not good. If you look at the last four games though, you can see we are a good team," he said.

"I think we have the character we need. We stick together, but obviously when you see the table it is not good enough.

"You can see on the pitch that we are giving everything as a team. We need to carry on doing that, and if we do, I am sure the results will get better.

"I am sure our fortunes will turn, results will get better, we will move up the league and the next year will be much better for everyone."

Newcastle face fellow relegation battlers West Brom on Monday, who are without a win since their 2-1 triumph over Arsenal at the end of November.

"It is important that we get a positive result at West Brom so we can finish the year out of the bottom three," Sissoko continued.

"It is a good opportunity and it would be nice to end the year on a better note."