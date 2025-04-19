Watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle: Live streams, TV channels for Premier League game

The Magpies came out on top when the two sides last met on Boxing Day

Watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle United on Saturday to see who comes out on top in this race for European football next season, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts globally.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United key information • Date: Saturday, 19 April 2025. • Kick-off time: 17:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET • Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | Peacock (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Aston Villa may have their sights set on the FA Cup with their semi-final against Crystal Palace fast approaching. Newcastle easily dispatched Manchester United 4-1 last time out but will once again be without manager Eddie Howe.

If you want to watch this one unfold, then follow along as our handy guide brings you all the details on how to watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle United online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Villa vs Newcastle in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Villa vs Newcastle on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 5pm.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, and while existing Sky customers can stream using Sky Go, Now TV is the streaming partner for those looking for less of a commitment.

You can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months, and you don't have to sign up for a long-term contract.

Watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle United in the US

In the US, you can watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle United on the Peacock streaming service, which is owned by NBC and has multiple live Premier League games each game week.

Peacock subscriptions start at $7.99 a month or you can save in the long run and get a year's worth of access for $79.99.

Watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle United from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Aston Villa vs Newcastle United is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle United streams globally

► How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle United in Canada? Aston Villa vs Newcastle United is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle United in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle United on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the 2024/2025 season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle United in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle United on Sky Sport Now, which costs $49.99 a month if you're looking for the streaming package.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle United in Africa? You can watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle United on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.