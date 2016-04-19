Sissoko: We can beat City and Liverpool to survive

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has his players believing again, according to Moussa Sissoko.

The beleaguered club are staring down the barrel of relegation in the Premier League but have been given new hope after a superb 3-0 win over Swansea City.

However, in their survival bid, Newcastle face Manchester City and Liverpool in the next week, before games against Crystal Palace, already-relegated Aston Villa and title contenders Tottenham to finish their season.

But despite the difficult fixtures, Sissoko says Benitez has given his team fresh hope of Premier League survival.

"The belief is returning," said the midfielder, made captain by Benitez on Saturday.

"We can stay up. If we beat City we'll be level on points with Norwich. It won't be easy, especially against City, but we have to give everything.

"We need to believe because we're good enough to do it.

"We've beaten big teams before. We've beaten Liverpool and Tottenham already this season.

"Manchester City are one of England's best sides but we're in front of our own fans and we'll give everything."

Newcastle are two points behind Sunderland and three adrift of 17th-placed Norwich City.