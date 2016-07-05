Sissoko: World Cup defeat versus Germany still hurts

France midfielder Moussa Sissoko will be gunning for revenge when they take on Germany in the Euro 2016 semi-finals on Thursday.

The tournament hosts were beaten by Germany in the quarter-finals at the 2014 World Cup, with Joachim Low's side going on to lift the trophy in Brazil.

Sissoko was an unused substitute in that Maracana clash, but could start in Marseille after coming in on the right wing for France's 5-2 demolition of Iceland in the quarter-finals.

"We want to win at all costs in order to qualify," Sissoko said at a news conference.

"Being knocked out in the quarters at the last World Cup still sticks in the throat. This is the time to make amends for that defeat. I don't think there is a special rivalry with this Germany team. They have a young team, just like us. They have a great team with some great players.

"We have a calmer team than two years ago and we've had good results. We now need to prove ourselves on the field. Thursday, on paper, is the biggest game of the tournament. We'll do everything we can to reach the final.

"It will be a difficult match against the world champions. But we have the home advantage. We have all the weapons to put in a good performance and to reach the final.

"We haven't taken on as big a country as Germany yet. We're not going to complain about our draw as it allowed us to reach the semis. Thursday is a huge game."