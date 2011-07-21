Skrtel: Liverpool belong in the top four

The Anfield side have failed to qualify for Europe's elite cup competition in successive seasons, and the Slovakia international is insistent that the Reds' players will give their all to prevent it becoming three in a row.

"Our plan for this season is simple as usual – to win everything we possibly can,” Skrtel said in The Mirror.

“I can promise our fans that we will do everything to have a better season than the last one. And yes, we want to fight for the Champions League spot.

“The end of last season went very well and I believe we can continue to perform. I truly believe we belong in the top four.”

The Reds have been particularly active in the summer transfer window, with manager Kenny Dalglish spending more than £40 million on new signings.

And the 6ft 3in defender has praised the Scot's work in the transfer marker.

“Not much has changed in training, although I have seen some new faces. Charlie [Adam] is a great player and I fully trust our manager when it comes to new players.”

Skrtel is yet to win a trophy since moving to Anfield from Zenit St Petersburg in 2008 - a situation the Slovakian is keen to resolve.

“I haven’t won that many trophies. I want to win them all.”