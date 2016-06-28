Skrtel's Fenerbahce move 'almost done'

Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel's move to Fenerbahce is "almost done", while Robin van Persie could leave the Turkish giants.

Slovakia international Skrtel, 31, has been linked with a move to Fener in a deal reportedly set to be worth £5.5million.

The centre-back's switch is almost complete, with Paris Saint-Germain's Gregory van der Wiel set to join him.

"Van der Wiel and Slovak Skrtel transfers are almost done," Fenerbahce president Aziz Yildirim told AMK Spor.

The duo are unlikely to have Van Persie as a team-mate for next season, however.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United striker finished the Super Lig campaign with 16 goals in 31 appearances, but was unhappy at the club.

"Van Persie, we're waiting for buyers, if he wants to be sold," Yildirim said.