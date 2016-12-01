Sky is the limit for 'special' Donnarumma, says Hart

Joe Hart believes the sky is the limit for Gianluigi Donnarumma having watched the teenager closely since joining him in Serie A.

The Torino goalkeeper, on loan from Manchester City, thinks the AC Milan youngster has huge potential.

He feels the performances of Donnarumma – who has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Juventus and Hart's parent club City – have been hugely impressive at the age of 17 and expects him to become of the game's best players in their position.

"I'm really impressed, I don't know about surprised, but I'm very, very impressed with him," Hart told Omnisport.

"He just seems to perform every single week. [Just] 17 years old, been doing it since he was 16 – that's young for a goalkeeper to play at this level.

"He's not just interesting to watch because he's young, he's interesting to watch because he's actually very good and that's a big compliment to him.

"He's already a special talent. If he continues then the sky is the limit for him.

"I was very young when I became a regular at City. It's a little bit difficult for a keeper, but you're very protected when you're young. It's five years after your career starts when you have the most important time.



"It's not easy to be consistently very good. You can have a good game and one small mistake and the whole world changes.



"But he's at a special club which loves him, he's got the backing of the whole nation and he can learn from [Italy's Gianluigi] Buffon as well."

England regular Hart, 29, has relished the experience of playing in Italy, with Torino sitting sixth in the Serie A table.

"It's been all good pleasant surprises," he said.

"I love the way the supporters are for both teams, I find the passion for football is really strong, also in the games I don't feel like any game is over – there's always twists and turns and you really have to work hard for any result you get."