Slavia Prague confirm defender is closing in on Fulham move

The Cameroon international travelled to London on Thursday for contract negotiations after the Cottagers matched his undisclosed release clause.

Claudio Ranieri’s side have been in the market for a new centre-back to shore up their defence after conceding a league-high 53 goals in 24 games so far this season.

Ngadeu-Ngadjui joined Slavia Prague from Romanian outfit Botosani in the summer of 2016 and has made 24 appearances for the Czech league leaders this season, including six Europa League outings.

The 28-year-old also featured in every minute of Cameroon’s triumphant 2017 Africa Cup of Nations campaign, scoring two goals and earning a place in the CAF team of the tournament.