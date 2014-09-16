Slomka sacked by Hamburg after poor start

Since requiring penalties to see off third-tier Energie Cottbus in the first round of the DFB-Pokal last month, Hamburg's league campaign has failed to take off.

A goalless draw at newly-promoted Cologne was followed by a 3-0 home defeat to Paderborn, who were also plying their trade in the second tier last term.

A 2-0 loss at Hannover on Sunday appears to have been the final straw for the club's hierarchy, who kept faith with Slomka after Hamburg narrowly avoid relegation last season.

The 47-year-old had taken over from Bert van Marwijk after the Dutchman was himself dismissed in February following a string of poor results.

A host of Slomka's backroom staff members will also depart, with Under-23 coach Josef Zinnbauer set to take charge of the first team until a permanent successor is found.

Zinnbauer must now prepare the players for a daunting home clash with champions Bayern Munich on Saturday.