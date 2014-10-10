Slovakia defeat unfair, claims Juanfran

Substitute winger Miroslav Stoch scored the winner for Slovakia three minutes from time on Thursday after Paco Alcacer had seemingly earned a share of the spoils for the European champions by cancelling out Juraj Kucka's frist-half opener in Zilina.

With two teams from each group and the top-ranked third-placed side qualifying directly for Euro 2016 in France, the result hardly represents a major blow to Spain's hopes of reaching the finals.

Yet it does provide further evidence of an apparent decline being endured by a side that exited the World Cup at the group stage in June, having arrived in Brazil as defending champions.

Atletico Madrid right-back Juanfran, however, felt Vicente del Bosque's men did enough to claim all three points.

"We have another game on Sunday [versus Luxembourg] and we'll win that," Juanfran said in quotes reported by AS.

"The result isn't fair and we deserved to win. We had a lot of chances and they only had a few. They had luck in front of goal, which is what we wanted too."

Juanfran was withdrawn for Santi Cazorla shortly before Spain's 82nd-minute equaliser as Del Bosque attempted to try and salvage something from the game.

Cazorla was deployed as a makeshift right-back, a change that Juanfran does not believe contributed to Slovakia's decisive second goal.

"The goal didn’t come because I was off the pitch," he added.

"They had a good counter-attack, one of the few. We didn't deserve that. All that remains is to offer our congratulations."