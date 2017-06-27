Slovakia prime minister wants investigation into Italy and Germany 'collusion' at U21 Euros

IN OTHER NEWS... Crystal Palace have already got new manager Frank De Boer confused with his brother Ronald Shrewsbury Town become first English club to apply for safe standing

Italy beat Germany 1-0 in the final group game in Poland, ensuring both nations progressed to the U21 semi-finals.

The result meant Slovakia exited the competition, as Germany ranked the best second-placed team out of the three groups, nudging ahead of Slovakia thanks to their better goal difference of just one.

The score was the only one that would ensure Italy and Germany went through. Because of that, the Slovakian PM Robert Fico has accused the two nations of collusion.

"I believe that you will have the whole issue investigated and UEFA will make rules for the next tournament which will give precedence to a sportsmanlike performance instead of unfair agreements," Fico wrote in an open letter to UEFA.

"It is disrespectful towards the athletes themselves, fans, and also the countries they represent."

Carlo Tavecchio, head of Italy's football federation (FIGC), and Horst Hrubesch, his German equivalent, have both quashed Fico's claims.

“I think it’s perfectly normal to play cautiously in the last few minutes,” said Hrubesch.

It wouldn't be like Germany to do something like this now, though, would it? (See 'Dodgiest Game' here)