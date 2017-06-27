Shrewsbury Town become first English club to apply for safe standing

League One Shrewsbury have submitted a proposal to the FA which could lead to the removal of 555 seats at Greenhous Meadow, which would be replaced by 400 rail seats.

The safe standing is reportedly expected to be in place ready for the 2017/18 campaign.

Although no English club has applied for safe standing before until now, Scottish Premiership champions Celtic successfully opened a 2,900-capacity safe standing section at Celtic Park before the start of last season.

The League One side hope to raise the funds required to make the changes by launching a crowdfunding campaign. The Shrews believe they need between £50,000 and £75,000 to finance the development.

Shrewsbury are motivated to spearhead the initative, and have said they will still open a smaller safe standing section should they fall short of their fundraising objective.