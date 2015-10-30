Slutsky to continue as Russia coach

Leonid Slutsky will continue to combine his positions as coach of CSKA Moscow and Russia until the end of Euro 2016.

The 44-year-old was drafted in on a short-term deal in August following Fabio Capello's dismissal for poor results at the start of their qualifying campaign for the European Championships.

Slutsky originally agreed to take the helm alongside his duties with CSKA up to the end of the process, leading the national team to four straight wins and automatic qualification for Euro 2016.

The Russian Football Union (RFS) has now confirmed he will continue to undertake both roles until the end of the competition in France.

"The RFS has reached an agreement in principle with Leonid Slutsky and CSKA Moscow to continue cooperation as head coach of the Russian national team," an official statement read.

"Until the end of the finals of the Euro 2016 he will combine the post of head coach with CSKA Moscow."

Slutsky will subsequently be in charge for Russia's forthcoming friendlies with Portugal and Croatia in November.