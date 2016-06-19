Slutsky: Hard to man-mark superstars like Bale

Russia coach Leonid Slutsky believes it is nearly impossible to man-mark a player of Gareth Bale's quality.

Slutsky's men need a win over Bale's Wales in Toulouse on Monday to stand any chance of qualifying from Group B at Euro 2016.

Real Madrid forward Bale has scored in both of his country's games at the tournament so far, against Slovakia and England, and Slutsky is keen to keep a close eye on him and Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

"I think it is hard to man-mark footballing superstars like Bale," Slutsky said at a news conference on Sunday.

"He is a player who likes to roam around and pop up in different areas of the pitch. We will try to neutralise him by employing zonal marking.

"Wales have two stars, two top players in Bale and Ramsey. Their attacking play is all about the interaction between these two. But they have a very decent side and are dangerous on the break.

"The games have been very tight and I expect fine margins to be decisive again, and I hope they go our way this time.

"We all realise it’s an extremely important match, not just for me personally, but also for the team. But we will not treat this game any different than others.

"I don't think the experience of having been in a situation like this before will be decisive. There is no winning formula."