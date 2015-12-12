Slutsky: We don't know a huge amount about Slovakia or Wales

Russia coach Leonid Slutsky admitted to a lack of knowledge about Euro 2016 group stage opponents Slovakia and Wales after the draw for the tournament was made in Paris.

Slutsky's side will also face England in Group B, taking on Roy Hodgson's side in their first group match in Marseille on June 11.

"We've got a very interesting group," Slutsky told UEFA's official website.

"Of course, England are favourites in the group, but I think every team has a chance of making it through to the next round.



"So I think the matches in our group will be very interesting. There are no weak teams at the European Championships."

Slutsky added that Russia have work to do to get ready to face Wales and Slovakia in the group stage.

"But in terms of our preparations, some of the teams’ playing styles are more similar than others," he said.

"We don't know a huge amount about Slovakia or Wales because we've not come across them in official matches or friendlies.

"Now we will start actively gathering information."

Vitaly Mutko of the Russian Football Union added: "We will aim to progress from the group – we will see what happens.

"As for the group, it is a good draw and we are able to get through it. It is an even and competitive group."