Smalling and Welbeck sidelined for United

Manchester United, second in the table, go into their final game of the season against Sunderland top of the injury league with 10 players listed as either under treatment or out of action.

Chris Smalling is the latest addition to the list after tearing a groin muscle against Swansea City last week which will keep him out of Sunday's match and the European Championships next month. Danny Welbeck will also miss Sunday's trip with an ankle injury, but he will be fit for the Euros.

Arsenal's Bacary Sagna will be missing from their match at West Bromwich Albion as they bid to cement third place in the standings, after he suffered a broken leg against Norwich City last week.

The injury will also keep him out of France's squad for the Euros. Theo Walcott should be fit for Sunday's game after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Mikel Arteta will be a big loss for Arsenal, sidelined with an ankle and foot injury. Arteta has missed seven league matches this season and Arsenal have not won any of them.

Tottenham Hotspur, who will finish third if they beat Fulham and Arsenal fail to beat West Brom, have a problem at left back where Benoit Assu-Ekotto is out with a dislocated shoulder and his replacement Danny Rose is suspended following his red card against Aston Villa last week.

Gareth Bale could drop back from midfield to fill the gap while Scott Parker is a doubt with an Achilles injury.

Newcastle United, who could also clinch third spot if they win at Everton and Arsenal and Spurs slip up, could have Danny Guthrie back for their visit to Goodison Park if he recovers from his calf injury in time.

Manchester City, who can clinch the title with a win over Queens Park Rangers, have no injury concerns, but Rangers, who need a point from the Etihad Stadium encounter to be safe from relegation, are hoping that midfielder Samba Diakite is fit after illness.

Bolton Wanderers, who will go down unless they win at Stoke City and QPR fail to get a point from City, are waiting on the fitness of several players including Nigel Reo-Coker (leg) and Mark Davies (virus) after they missed training in midweek.