Smalling sorry over 'insensitive' fancy dress

The England international was pictured in the British press on Thursday wearing a costume that appeared to show him with a mock circuit board and mobile phone strapped to his chest, as well as bottles of the alcoholic drink Jagermeister and cans of Red Bull around his waist.

Smalling's management company released a statement on his behalf confirming that the picture was taken at a private party at the defender's home, with the outfit designed to be an elaborate pun on the popular 'Jagerbomb' drink, which is a mix of Jagermeister and Red Bull.

They also admitted that Smalling accepted the outfit had been "insensitive".

"Chris and his girlfriend hosted a fancy dress party to celebrate Christmas and their belated birthdays with close friends in the assumed privacy of his own home," Wasserman Media Group reportedly said in the statement.

"He dressed in a costume consisting of empty bottles of Jagermeister and cans of Red Bull strapped to his chest in an attempted comedy play on the popular 'Jagerbomb drink'.

"Although he fully accepts in hindsight it was an ill-thought out and insensitive decision, absolutely no harm was intended whatsoever and he apologises for any offence caused."