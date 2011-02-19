Smith eager to face Man United legends

The Blue Square Bet Premier side have been rewarded for their amazing cup run with a draw against the Premier League leaders at Old Trafford, and Smith is hopeful of facing some of his favourite players - notably boyhood heroes Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes.

"I've grown up admiring Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs. The expression is over-used, but they are living legends," the 32-year-old says in United's matchday programme ahead of their FA Cup clash with Crawley Town.

"I'd love to face Scholes in midfield. He's like a quarterback in the way he sprays the ball around. I just hope I don't end up getting one of his 'Welcome to Old Trafford' tackles!"

Smith is also eager to get his hands on a shirt from United centre-half Rio Ferdinand, who won't feature on Saturday due to injury.

The two played against each other as youngsters, and the former Hereford United and Yeovil Town playmaker was hopeful of resuming his rivalry with the England international on Saturday.

"I played against him a lot in district football as a kid, and then as a youth player ­ when I was at Arsenal and he was a midfielder at West Ham. He stood out like a sore thumb back then, he was so good," he says.

"I don't think he'll remember me, but I'll say hello later."

By Liam Twomey

