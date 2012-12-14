Sneijder left out of Inter squad to face Lazio

Inter announced their squad to face Lazio on their website on Friday, and the Dutchman was missing from the 23 players named.

Sneijder has refused to sign a new contract with Inter after the Serie A club asked him to extend his contract from 2015 to 2016 for the same overall payment, a move criticised by the world players' union FIFPro.

The midfielder, who was a leading light in the 2010 treble-winning side, has not played for them since the row broke out last month.

Inter are second in Serie A, four points behind champions Juventus.