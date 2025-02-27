NEW ISSUE: Tuchel’s Eng-Ger-land PLUS Henry Winter, Iniesta exclusive, Marinakis, Petit, Di Matteo, Sampdoria’s decline and Karl-Heinz Riedle answers your questions!

Order the new issue with free delivery here – just select ‘April Issue 376’.

Five months on from the announcement of his appointment, Thomas Tuchel will finally walk out at Wembley for his first match as England manager this month. Only 15 men have previously held the prestigious position on a permanent basis, and for Tuchel, his raison d’être is clear: he’s there to win the World Cup.

Tuchel has lifted silverware in each of his last four jobs, so the FA will be hoping he can land the biggest trophy of all in New Jersey next July. But before dreams of glory in America can start, England have to qualify first – his journey as boss begins against Albania and Latvia.

We assess the job that the German has in front of him and speak to those in the know about what to expect from his tenure.

If England are to taste success Stateside, it will be the first time they’ve reached a tournament there – in this issue, we also wind the clock back to Graham Taylor’s time in the impossible job, when things very much didn’t go to plan during qualifying for USA 94.

Finally, I would like to pay my respects to a giant of football journalism, Patrick Barclay, who passed away recently aged 77. Patrick was a hugely respected writer at the Guardian, Observer, Independent, Times, Sunday Telegraph and London Evening Standard, and contributed to FourFourTwo as well. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and read his words.

James

This Is Eng-Ger-land

FourFourTwo issue 376: Tuchel gets the cover treatment (Image credit: Future)

Football never quite came home under Gareth Southgate, so now it’s down to Thomas Tuchel to end the Three Lions’ trophy drought. As we all know, never write off a German...

Henry Winter talks Tuchel

FourFourTwo issue 376: Winter on Tuchel (Image credit: Future)

The acclaimed football writer has covered England around the globe for decades, and hopes the new manager’s fire-and-ice brand can build on Southgate’s Three Lions legacy.

An Impossible Job (Revisited)

FourFourTwo issue 376: the Impossible job (Image credit: Future)

As England kick off another quest to reach a World Cup in North America, FFT relives Graham Taylor’s ill-fated qualifying campaign for USA 94 – and the fly-on-the-wall documentary that became infamous…

Tahiti at the World Cup?!

FourFourTwo issue 376: San Marino (Image credit: Future)

Next summer’s finals will feature 48 nations for the first time ever, so as the battle for places intensifies, some unlikely nations – and Steve McClaren – are in the mix to make it in.

Andres Iniesta exclusive

FourFourTwo issue 376: Andres Iniesta (Image credit: Future)

The midfield maestro cried himself to sleep on his first day at Barcelona. Fourteen years on, he beat depression’s grip on the biggest stage of all. In his own words, he tells FFT how.

Evangelos Marinakis: Forest hero

FourFourTwo issue 376: Marinakis (Image credit: Future)

Controversy has often followed the larger-than-life Greek, but he’s transformed Nottingham Forest and led Olympiacos to his country’s first European trophy – thanks to some crucial interventions.

Sampdoria’s shocking decline

FourFourTwo issue 376: Sampdoria (Image credit: Future)

One of Europe’s finest teams in the early 1990s, Sampdoria are now battling relegation to the third-tier Serie C – FFT headed to their clash against Cosenza to hear about a fall featuring film directors, Andrea Pirlo and a pig’s head in the post...

Alfie Conn: Forgotten maverick

FourFourTwo issue 376: Alfie Conn (Image credit: Future)

Spurs’ answer to George Best, Conn was a north London cult hero in the 1970s – before controversially becoming the first post-war player to represent both Rangers and Celtic.

Karl-Heinz Riedle answers YOUR questions

FourFourTwo issue 376: You Ask The Question (Image credit: Future)

The World Cup winner sits down to discuss Italia 90 spot-kicks, Champions League final doubles, his Liverpool initiation and, inevitably, silly Paul Gascoigne stories at Lazio…

Tactically speaking

(Image credit: Future)

Adam Clery offers his customary analytical expertise to explain why Nottingham Forest’s year shouldn’t make sense… but does, how Arsenal have got so damn good at set-pieces, and what Antonee Robinson has done to become Fulham’s most potent attacker this term.

Around the grounds in the EFL, non-league and Scotland

FourFourTwo issue 376 (Image credit: Future)

Burton Albion’s firefighting supremo Gary Bowyer chats survival ambitions, working for Venky’s at Blackburn and lessons from the Class of ’92 at Salford.

Blyth and kicking: A community effort may have rescued 125-year-old Spartans from oblivion.

In Best & Worst, Matt Greer from Partick Thistle podcast Draw, Lose or Draw recalls top Swedes, Pele imposters and a player-subduing SAS mission.

Puffer up, football fans: Designer Julie Herman turned her husband’s Port Vale shirts into jackets, which are now taking the world by storm…

Up the Latics! Twenty years ago, Nathan Ellington fired unfancied Wigan Athletic to the top flight – he recounts the ride from third tier to Premier League.

The Mixer

FourFourTwo issue 376: The Mixer (Image credit: Future)

Our pick of the game’s nifty clobber features yet another PSG-Jordan link-up, the Club World Cup matchball, a cult Wimbledon kit and some sleek yet inexpensive Under Armour boots.

Upfront

FourFourTwo issue 376: Upfront (Image credit: Future)

Ex-Arsenal and France midfielder Emmanuel Petit names the games that changed his life, while columnist Jules Breach says cheeky goal celebrations should be hailed, not hated.

Put your football knowledge to the test with our quiz about England legends, Basque bosses and big birds, then peruse My Football where talkSPORT presenter and Peterborough fan Adrian Durham sticks up for Michael Carrick and reveals the key to bladder control on radio.

Plus, two of our team debate who the greatest England manager is after Sir Alf Ramsey.

In the Players Lounge this month…

FourFourTwo issue 376: Players Lounge (Image credit: Future)

Roberto Di Matteo reflects on Serie A’s golden era and leading Chelsea to Champions League glory, Rafael da Silva remembers a frosty introduction with Louis van Gaal and Katie Chapman reminisces about Lionesses life and lifting the FA Cup a record 10 times.

Perfect XI

FourFourTwo issue 376: Perfect XI (Image credit: Future)

Definitely-now-finished Finn, Antti Niemi (he’s 52!), puts together a dream team of classic Barclaysmen, with a couple of Champions League winners chucked in for good measure.