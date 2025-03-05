Arsenal to sell star for just €5m - giving club '€50m discount': report

Arsenal are set to sell a player for some €50 million below his potential value, as Mikel Arteta looks to raise funds.

The Gunners had a modest summer last year, adding just Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino as permanent new faces to the squad, triggering David Raya's loan into a long-term deal and signing Raheem Sterling and Neto on loan. Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah, meanwhile, became headline exits that satisfied Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

This summer, however, may be a little busier. With manager Mikel Arteta overseeing an injury-ravaged squad and pundits suggesting that Arsenal need fresh blood to challenge for the title again, there could be big names both arriving and departing.

Arsenal set for a few sales, with some stars going way below their market value

Jorginho leads the exits at Arsenal (Image credit: Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

In the last year or so, Arsenal have operated with a ‘one in, one out’ policy, with Reiss Nelson's loan to Fulham an example that facilitated Sterling's arrival. It looks likely to be the same again this summer, with Jorginho and Thomas Partey out of contract, and Martin Zubimendi rumoured to be almost completed already as a replacement for the Italian.

Elsewhere, Kieran Tierney has agreed a return to Celtic and fellow defenders Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior are likely to go, having come close to exits in the last two windows. Fabio Vieira, on loan at Porto, may look for a permanent exit, while Leandro Trossard's contract is ticking down. A big sale of a major star – such as Gabriel Martinelli – cannot be ruled out either, with Arsenal wanting to improve in attack.

There are plenty of stars for sale at Arsenal this summer (Image credit: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

But it's one player out on loan right now who looks poised to make a cut-price switch away from N5, in a move that the Gunners may come to regret.

Corriere dello Sport have reported that Lazio intend to sign Nuno Tavares as quickly as possible following his loan spell in the Eternal City, with the Biancocelesti able to tie him for just €5m. The Italian outlet notes that this buy option is a “trifle”.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This report has been relayed by Sport Witness, who note that Lazio owner and chairman Claudio Lotito rates the flying Portuguese full-back to be worth at least €60m. They call the Italian outfit's option to sign Tavares a “€50m discount”.

“If Lazio reach the Champions League, they will not be in immediate need to sell the defender,” they report. “But if they do not qualify for the Champions League, Tavares could be sold for a major fee.”

Nuno Tavares looks like leaving at a fraction of his value

Arsenal may yet make some kind of money from the 25-year-old, however. FourFourTwo understands that the Gunners have included a 40 per cent sell-on fee for Tavares, meaning that if Lazio did cash in on the star this summer, it's likely that the Gunners would make a profit, having spent just £8m on his services, as per the BBC.

Tavares is worth €25m, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal head to Old Trafford for a clash with Manchester United this weekend when Premier League action returns.