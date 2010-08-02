Sneijder: Mourinho destined for Old Trafford

The Dutchman has admitted that he believes Mourinho’s return to England is inevitable one day, with the Red Devils the most likely destination for the new Real Madrid manager.



"English football excites him more than any other football in Europe and I don't think it's a question of if he returns to the Premier League but when,” Sneijder said in the News of the World.

"I think it's written for him to take over Manchester United in a few years. One great manager will retire and another one will take over.”

Sneijder also revealed Mourinho’s possible interest in the England job, adding that he believes the two could even go hand-in-hand.

"If he was offered the England job alongside the Manchester United one in a few years I am sure he would take it," he said.

"He likes the daily interaction with players too much to take on an international job alone.

"Jose and I became good friends at Inter and, from conversations we had, I know he thinks he could really do something with the England players.

"When he takes the Manchester United job, the English FA must offer him the national post as well, and from conversations we have had I think he would take it, in fact I know he would."



By Joe Brewin

