Snodgrass bid too good to refuse, says Adams

The Scotland winger joined Steve Bruce's side on Monday, for an undisclosed fee reported to be in the region of £7 million, following Norwich's relegation to the Championship.

Snodgrass established himself as a key player at Carrow Road following his move from Leeds United, but Adams explained that the size of Hull's offer prompted Norwich to cash in on the 26-year-old.

The Norwich manager told BBC Radio Norfolk: "We didn't have to sell anyone but the finances involved were strongly in our favour.

"Robert was an excellent player. But the finances were a big factor.

"I wish him all the best. Some players will chase moves, but Robert wasn't like that."