Snodgrass bid too good to refuse, says Adams
Neil Adams has claimed that Hull City's offer for Robert Snodgrass was too good for Norwich City to refuse.
The Scotland winger joined Steve Bruce's side on Monday, for an undisclosed fee reported to be in the region of £7 million, following Norwich's relegation to the Championship.
Snodgrass established himself as a key player at Carrow Road following his move from Leeds United, but Adams explained that the size of Hull's offer prompted Norwich to cash in on the 26-year-old.
The Norwich manager told BBC Radio Norfolk: "We didn't have to sell anyone but the finances involved were strongly in our favour.
"Robert was an excellent player. But the finances were a big factor.
"I wish him all the best. Some players will chase moves, but Robert wasn't like that."
