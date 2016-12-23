Snodgrass headlines Hull contract extensions

Hull City have triggered a one-year extension to Robert Snodgrass' contract amid reports the winger is determined to leave the club.

The move to tie Snodgrass down until 2018 was among six announced by the KCOM Stadium outfit on Friday, with Michael Dawson, Abel Hernandez, Jake Livermore, Harry Maguire and Andrew Robertson also seeing their deals extended by 12 months.

Middlesbrough, West Ham, West Brom, Sunderland, Aston Villa and Newcastle United have all been linked with a move for Scotland international Snodgrass, who has made 18 appearances for the club this season.

Snodgrass is thought to have recently turned down the offer of a three-year deal and manager Mike Phelan says negotiations over longer stays for all six players will resume in the new year.

"What we've done, not just with Robert but a few players here, we've exercised the options that were in their contracts," he said.

"We are ongoing in negotiations with those players and at this present moment in time they are registered at this football club.

"That we hope to change, we hope to get them on the deals they deserve and we'll keeping working on it.

"It's a slow process, but they're all on contracts so we can get down to the business over Christmas.

"I'd like to think all of them will commit, I don't see why not.

"Some are gaining attention from elsewhere purely because of their performances, but at this moment in time they're with us and hopefully we can keep them."

Hull host Manchester City in the Premier League on Boxing Day.