Snodgrass will stay at Norwich, insists Hughton

The Scotland international drew praise for a string of impressive performances at Carrow Road last season leading to speculation West Ham could lodge a bid for his services.

But Hughton insists the former Leeds United player will remain at the club.

"I think it's testament to how well the players have done but we are in a good place at the moment," Hughton said.

"We want to ensure we keep hold of our best players and we are a club at the moment that doesn't need to sell.

"We are looking to strengthen and not let players go. He (Snodgrass) is definitely a player who is very much in our plans."

Hughton also remained coy on rumours he is looking to sign Juventus striker Fabio Quagliarella.

Norwich have already bolstered their forward options with the signings of Ricky van Wolfswinkel and Gary Hooper from Sporting Lisbon and Celtic respectively.

"I've heard and seen those reports in the press," Hughton added.

"But it's exactly the same as our work with Gary (Hooper) - from our side we worked in the correct way, very much behind the scenes and until there was something official to say we didn't say it.

"I think the fact there are some players that are being linked with us in some ways is a good thing because it means we are trying to be proactive and we are trying to improve.

"But certainly until there is anything to say we will wait."