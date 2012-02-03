Snow continues to disrupt Serie A schedule

AS Roma's clash with Inter Milan on Saturday has been postponed until Sunday because of the snow and cold weather gripping Italy, the club announced on Friday.

Cesena's home game with Catania on Saturday has been postponed until a later date, the hosts said in a statement. Play on Sunday looks impossible given the weather conditions in Cesena.

Four midweek games were also postponed in a country not normally used to so many matches being called off and Inter boss Claudio Ranieri thinks a cut in the number of Serie A teams from 20 could help to reduce fixtures in cold months.

"I read some ideas in the papers about how we could make changes to avoid such a long season and having to play in freezing conditions. Reducing the number of teams in the league would be an important first move," he told a news conference.

Inter playmaker Wesley Sneijder will miss the Roma game with a knock if it goes ahead on Sunday, Ranieri added.

Italy's cold snap is also having an effect off the pitch with Lazio forced to cancel the presentation of new loan midfielder Antonio Candreva.

Second-placed champions AC Milan are due to host Napoli on Sunday, weather permitting, but their long injury list shows no signs of clearing up.

Kevin-Prince Boateng, Mathieu Flamini, Mario Yepes, Alberto Aquilani and Gennaro Gattuso are set to miss out, alongside long-term absentees Alexandre Pato and Antonio Cassano.

Napoli, in contrast, have fitness doubts only over centre back Paolo Cannavaro.

Leaders Juventus are scheduled to entertain Siena on Sunday with new signing from Atalanta, Simone Padoin, in line for his debut.