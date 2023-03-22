Soccer AM staff left 'raging' after Sky Sports reportedly decide to scrap fan favourite programme
After nearly 30 years of running, the much-loved TV show has just 10 episodes remaining before it comes to an end
Soccer AM is set to leave TV screens at the end of the current football season, with Sky Sports opting to scrap the fan favourite show after 28 years of it running.
Introduced to Sky Sports in 1995, Soccer AM has occupied the morning slot for the broadcaster ever since, with presenters such as Tim Lovejoy, Helen Chamberlain, Max Rushden, John Fendley and Jimmy Bullard all gracing the sofa.
According to reports by The Sun (opens in new tab), Sky Sports told staff on Tuesday that the show wouldn't return for next season, meaning there are just 10 episodes remaining of the long-running programme before it comes to an end.
A Sky spokesperson told The Sun: "Soccer AM has played an important role in our coverage of football for the past three decades, and we continually adapt to the evolving needs of our customers.
"We now go into a period of consultation to discuss the proposed changes with our people. We are unable to provide more detail while these consultations are underway."
Soccer AM staff are therefore set to become redundant in May, angering those who work on the programme.
A source told The Sun: "It was a complete bombshell. Morale is at an all-time low, they are raging.
"It's going to be an interesting watch over the next few weeks."
The football comedy show included a variety of segments, from Tubes meeting famous film stars to carpark football challenges, as well as inviting guests both involved in football and from outside of the game onto the show.
As part of the decision, Sky Sports will reportedly move Saturday Social into Soccer AM's 10:30am slot. Aimed at younger viewers and focusing on the social media side of the game, Saturday Social previously aired before Soccer AM.
Russ Williams and Helen Chamberlain were the original hosts of Soccer AM in 1995 and 1996, before Tim Lovejoy replaced Williams two years in. Often regarded as the show's favourite presenting duo, Lovejoy eventually left the show in 2007, replaced by Andy Goldstein for a year.
Max Rushden soon took over from Goldstein, further developing on Lovejoy's iconic segments. In recent years, after the departure of both Rushden and Chamberlain, Soccer AM has been hosted by John 'Fenners' Fendley, Jimmy Bullard and Lloyd Griffith for a brief spell.
