Soccer cleats on your kid's Christmas list? The best on the market have $42 off in the Black Friday sales AND they’re the same model as Messi’s!

Here's the thing about kids' soccer cleats, they’re often a lot lower tech compared to adults counterparts but here we have a complete rarity in the market.

Adidas’ F50 elite are junior cleats loaded with the kind of cutting-edge technology available to the world’s best players. Lionel Messi wears the same brand and model – ever heard of him?



Built with the brand's super lightweight Aerocage skeleton and the thin, semi-translucent Aeropacity upper, the Adidas Kids F50 Pro are lightweight but with adequate structure. So don't be surprised to see your rookie star fly with very little weighing them down - without sacrificing any support.

F50 Pro Laceless Firm Ground Cleats Kids

Obviously, children’s feet grow quickly so dropping cash on their cleats isn’t always value for money. But there is a chunk of change off the F50 right now. If they want to unwrap Messi’s boots on Christmas Day, this is your chance to make it happen!



FourFourTwo’s resident boot expert, Lolade Jinadu, named them the best quality cleat for kids in the world saying: “The soleplate is the snappy, ultra-responsive one that Adidas use across the F50 range. There’s a plastic insert through the midfoot giving great energy return and a mix of bladed and chevron cleats provides significant traction and aggression.



"Lightweight and of high quality, the kid's version of the Adidas F50 largely resembles what the professionals wear in the elite model. They offer a great touch.”



These are the same brand and model as worn by Lionel Messi! (Image credit: Adidas)

What makes these cleats super friendly for kids is the fact they are laceless. So no chance they will come undone or trip, easier for them to pull on and remove, and it also give them a better feel of the soccer ball.



If you're keen on taking advantage of even more Black Friday deals, we're collating the best right here. Happy deal finding!