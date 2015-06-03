Socceroo Franjic signs for Melbourne City
Australia international Ivan Franjic has returned home to join A-League side Melbourne City.
City announced on the deal on Thursday, with Melbourne-born Franjic penning a three-year contract.
The 27-year-old - capped 19 times by the Socceroos - was a free agent after quitting Russian Premier League club Torpedo Moscow over unpaid wages in April.
"Coming back home to Melbourne is very important. I will be playing first-team football which has been difficult over the last 12 months but now I can't wait," Franjic said.
"Melbourne City are an ambitious club and they want success. These are the clubs I want to be at, that want to go out and win titles and that was a major reason for me coming here."
Franjic returns to the A-League, where he won three championships with Brisbane Roar in 2010-11, 2011-12 and 2013-14, before his tumultuous spell in Russia.
"Followers of the A-League and Socceroos know of Ivan's quality and ability, so to bring him in for next season is positive," said coach John van't Schip, whose City reached the semi-finals last season.
"When we became aware Ivan was available, we were keen to bring him in to strengthen our squad. We believe Ivan is a great fit for the club and has the ability and desire to help us build on last campaign."
