Socceroo Franjic signs for Melbourne City

Melbourne City have completed the signing of Socceroo full-back Ivan Franjic.

City announced on the deal on Thursday, with Melbourne-born Franjic penning a three-year contract.

The 27-year-old - capped 19 times by the Socceroos - was a free agent after quitting Russian Premier League club Torpedo Moscow over unpaid wages in April.

"Coming back home to Melbourne is very important. I will be playing first-team football which has been difficult over the last 12 months but now I can't wait," Franjic said.

"Melbourne City are an ambitious club and they want success. These are the clubs I want to be at, that want to go out and win titles and that was a major reason for me coming here."

Franjic returns to the A-League, where he won three championships with Brisbane Roar in 2010-11, 2011-12 and 2013-14, before his tumultuous spell in Russia.

"Followers of the A-League and Socceroos know of Ivan's quality and ability, so to bring him in for next season is positive," said coach John van't Schip, whose City reached the semi-finals last season.

"When we became aware Ivan was available, we were keen to bring him in to strengthen our squad. We believe Ivan is a great fit for the club and has the ability and desire to help us build on last campaign."