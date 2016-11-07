Socceroos pair Luongo, Langerak to miss Thailand clash

Midfielder Massimo Luongo and goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak have dropped out of the Australia squad set to face Thailand in their upcoming World Cup qualifier due to injuries.

Luongo and Langerak both sustained foot injuries in club action for QPR and Stuttgart respectively over the weekend, with the Socceroos pair now ruled out of the clash in Bangkok on November 15.

Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou has called up Melbourne City star Luke Brattan and Swansea City keeper Mark Birighitti as replacements for the Group B fixture.

"Mitch and Massimo have foot injuries that have ruled them out of the match against Thailand,” Postecoglou said.

"We have called in Luke Brattan and Mark Birighitti and they will join the squad in Bangkok immediately for the week-long training camp and we know they will do the job required.

"Both Mitch and Massimo have been managing injuries and we think it is best they stay with their clubs to help with their recovery over the international break."

The Socceroos are also sweating on the fitness of striker Tomi Juric, with Apostolos Giannou on standby.

Australia are second after four matches in Group B, two points adrift of Saudi Arabia.