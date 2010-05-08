Sofia fans to see last home match for free

"We will give our fans free admission to the match against Cherno More Varna as a mark of respect for their passionate support," CSKA, who marked their 62nd anniversary this week, said on their website.

CSKA also said they would play next season's home games at the Vasil Levski national stadium due to the poor condition of their home ground, Bulgarska Armiya.

The Reds are second in the standings with 57 points, seven behind already crowned champions Litex Lovech with two matches remaining.