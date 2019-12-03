Sofiane Boufal still a doubt for Southampton ahead of clash with Norwich

Southampton midfielder Sofiane Boufal is a major doubt for Wednesday night’s Premier League home game against Norwich.

The Morocco winger was restricted to bench duty in Saturday’s win against Watford after injuring his toe when running into his kitchen table at home last week.

Boufal exacerbated the problem after replacing Nathan Redmond in the second half at the weekend and has been unable to train this week. Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl otherwise has a fully-fit squad.

Midfielder Alex Tettey is set to return for Norwich after missing Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal due to family reasons, but Grant Hanley is again missing as he continues his recovery from a groin injury.

Canaries boss Daniel Farke says that Hanley has not yet returned to training, while there is no prospect of an early comeback for Switzerland striker Josip Drmic.

Drmic has a hamstring injury and is unlikely to feature again until January.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Soares, Stephens, Bertrand, Bednarek, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo, Hojbjerg, Redmond, Obafemi, Boufal, Long, Ings, Valery, Yoshida, Gunn, Romeu, Adams.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Zimmermann, Godfrey, Byram, Trybull, Cantwell, Buendia, McLean, Tettey, Amadou, Hernandez, Pukki, Srbeny, Roberts, Vrancic, Stiepermann, Fahrmann, Lewis.