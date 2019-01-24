Solskjaer: Arsenal would have won Double in 1999 were it not for Schmeichel

Peter Schmeichel’s penalty-saving heroics in the 1999 FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal were essential to Manchester United’s treble success, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The two Premier League giants lock horns in the cup again on Friday night in a fourth-round tie at the Emirates, with the Norwegian now leading the Red Devils as interim manager two decades after that memorable semi-final meeting.

United were playing with 10 men at Villa Park after Roy Keane’s red card and the tie looked to be over when Phil Neville’s foul gave the Gunners a glorious chance to lead from the spot with the score level at 1-1.

However, Schmeichel denied Dennis Bergkamp from 12 yards, before Ryan Giggs’s iconic solo goal gave the Old Trafford club a win that sent them into the final – and ultimately to the Treble.

"The semi-final in 1999 is such an important game," Solskjaer said ahead of Friday’s cup clash.

"When Peter saved that penalty from Dennis Bergkamp, that gave us the advantage and we went on to win the Treble.

"If Bergkamp had scored, they would have won the Double. This just how small the margins are.

"That's the standout for me. I was substituted so I watched Giggsy's goal from the sideline. What a goal that was!"

At the time, the two sides led by Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger were the dominant forces in English football – a thrilling rivalry Solskjaer remembers fondly.

"When I played, they were our closest rivals,” he said.

“They won the Double, we won the Treble.

"The games against them were just fantastic. We had a great team, but they had a very good team as well.

"The famous back four and David Seaman - I think I scored once against Seaman, just once. They were great games that you looked forward to.

"I think I won two semi-finals against them, and we lost 2-0 at home once. There were some tackles flying in between the two teams."